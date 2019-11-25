On Nov. 23 at 10:57 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of two adult males who were shot while driving east near the intersection of 7th Avenue West and 5th Street West in Meadow Lake.

The driver, a 32-year-old male, suffered from a single gunshot wound to his back. The passenger, a 50-year-old male, was injured as well.

Meadow Lake RCMP attended the hospital in Meadow Lake and received information from the victims who said the individuals allegedly responsible for the shooting fled in a white, four-door car.

Officers noticed a white-four door Chevy leaving the City of Meadow Lake on a rural road. Officers attempted to locate and stop the vehicle, but it fled the area. Meadow Lake Traffic Services were engaged and followed the suspect vehicle. In a continuous attempt to flee from police, the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into the bushes on Range Road 610.

Richard Angus, 37, Corey Bouvier, 30, Joshua Matheson, 25 and Charley Seright, 25, were arrested and charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code.

No firearms were located in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Lennex Merasty-Morin, 30, who is facing 13 charges including firearms-related offences, in relation to this incident. Merasty-Morin was not located in the suspect vehicle and is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.