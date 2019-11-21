Jim Moncrief

November 15, 1932 – November 4, 2019

Jim Moncrief was born November 15, 1932 in Loon Lake, Sk and passed away November 4, 2019 in Meadow Lake, Sk

Jim is survived by his wife: Katherine; his children: Susan (Mark) and Scott (Sharon); his five grandchildren: Chrystian, Katrina, Brayden, Tyson and Jillian; his three step-grandchildren: Ashten, Samantha and Justin; his two great grandchildren: Styler and Reagan; his sister: Ethel Wilde; his sister-in-law: Elvera Moncrief; and his nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his parents: Beatrice and Lloyd; his brother: Hugh; and his nephew: Lloyd.

Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be sadly missed. He was the salt of the earth and after his family, farming was the love of his life.

Katherine, Susan and Scott would like to thank our family and friends for their comfort and support. Our sincere thanks to all the staff who contributed to the kindness and care Jim received while in Palliative Care at the Meadow Lake Hospital.