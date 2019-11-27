Maloa Jenny Green

May 25, 1929 – November 18, 2019



Mom was born on May 25, 1929 in Vanguard, SK to Harry and Mary Bachman.

We will always cherish the memories of our dear Maloa. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, neighbour and friend. She drove a school bus in Rapid View, SK and was a school custodian there for many years. She was punctual, meticulous, trusting, dependable and caring. She had a good full life and absolutely loved playing Bingo! Let her rest in God’s loving arms!

Maloa is lovingly remembered by sons: Wayne (Janie), Kelowna BC, Floyd (Adaline), Kelowna BC and Monty (Michelle), Saskatoon, SK; brothers Ken (Clara), Elwood (Sandra); grandchildren: Renae (Brad), Shayne (Lisa), Dustin (Liz), Nicole (Barnabas), Kimberly (Darwin), Ethan; great grandchildren: Kailin, Hannah, Riley, Teagan, Jena, Paul, Isaiah, Kialus, Samuel, Damon, Alexi, Cree Summer, Mikayla; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by parents: Harry & Mary Bachman; husband George Green; son Ricky; sisters Evelyn, Marion and Myrna.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends later back home in Saskatchewan. Arrangements entrusted to Everden Rust Funeral Services; condolences may be left at www.everdenrust.com