The City of Meadow Lake has kicked off a new era in water services with the finalization of its partnership with SaskWater.

SaskWater and the City of Meadow Lake have signed a water supply agreement that includes the sale of the city’s water treatment plant to the Crown corporation. With the addition of Meadow Lake, SaskWater now provides water services to six Saskatchewan cities.

“We are confident SaskWater’s experience will benefit the city and ensure a safe, dependable water supply for our citizens,” Meadow Lake mayor Merlin Seymour said. “This partnership provides a long-term solution to many of the city’s water supply challenges.”

SaskWater will become the owner and operator of the Meadow Lake water treatment plant, its reservoirs and non-potable water supply as of Jan. 1, 2020. In addition, SaskWater will provide certified operating services related to the distribution system and wastewater collection. The city will retain ownership of its municipal water distribution network and wastewater infrastructure.

“Meadow Lake officials have worked diligently, in consultation with their residents, to ensure the best quality of water services continue to be offered in their city,” SaskWater president Doug Matthies said. “SaskWater is honoured to be the city’s provider of choice, delivering the expertise and resources required to achieve this standard. We look forward to putting our skills and knowledge to work for the City of Meadow Lake and building on the valuable partnership that has been established between us.”

This agreement was also praised by Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison.

“This partnership further supports the growing community of Meadow Lake,” Harrison said. “The City of Meadow Lake is to be commended for its willingness to work with SaskWater, which will help further sustain and grow our community for years to come.”

Planning is underway to transition the existing water treatment plant employees to SaskWater. The corporation will provide ongoing staffing support to the water treatment plant through its network of relief operators and its remote monitoring services, available 24/7 in all SaskWater facilities.

SaskWater is Saskatchewan’s commercial Crown water utility, helping communities, First Nations and industry gain access to reliable and professional water and wastewater services. SaskWater provides service to 64 communities, 10 rural municipalities, 81 rural pipeline groups, 17 industrial and 242 commercial and domestic end-user customers.