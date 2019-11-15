Stanley John Neufeld

March 26, 1946 – September 30, 2019

Stanley John Neufeld was born in Warman, Sk on March 26, 1946 to John and Esther Neufeld. He was the sixth oldest of the seven children in his family. Stan was raised in Aberdeen where he excelled at sports, holding a provincial record in track and field for several years.

Stan started his working career immediately out of high school as a banker at the CIBC in 1964 until 1995. Stan lived and worked in the communities of Cudworth (1964), Maymont (1966), Leader (1967-68), St. Walburg (1968-71), Swift Current (1971-73), Prince Albert (1973-74), Radisson (1974-78), Watson (1978-85), Eston (1985-89), Lanigan (1989-93), Loon Lake (1993-95), and Meadow Lake (CIBC and Credit Union, 1995-2004). During Stan’s banking career he chose to stay in small towns throughout Saskatchewan. Stan enjoyed working with farmers/ranchers, small business people, and Indigenous communities.

Stan met Simone Larre in 1968 at Jumbo Beach (Loon Lake) while she worked at Missilbrooke’s Café. They were married in 1970 and had three boys: John, Dean, and Ryan. Stan enjoyed following around and volunteering in his children’s hockey, baseball, beavers/cubs, and other activities. Stan also cherished and loved the time he got to spend with his grandchildren. He adored them and enjoyed spending time with them in their activities or simply tying their socks together. Over the years as a family they enjoyed many camping trips throughout Western Canada and volunteering at Craven Jamboree. In later years, Stan and Simone enjoyed trips to Mexico and on Caribbean cruises.

Stan loved curling, golf and fishing throughout the many communities his family lived in. He was very knowledgeable in sports facts with a keen ability to recall team rosters/trades/statistics.

Stan had a passion for giving back that was reflected in his many years of service in various clubs: Jaycees, Lions, Elks, Kinsmen, and Knights of Columbus. Stan’s civic involvement extended to the Businessmen’s Association, Main Street Improvement, Town Council of Loon Lake, Loon Lake Housing Board, Loon Lake Health Authority, Emergency Measures Coordinator for the Loon Lake area, Loon Lake First Responder, curling rink Ice Maker for Loon Lake, and grass cutting for the Sacred Heart Church in Loon Lake.

Stan is survived by his wife: Simone; his children: John, Dean (Jennifer) and Ryan (Angela); his siblings: Victor (Leona), Victoria, Shirley, Elizabeth (Don), Harvey (Sherry); his grandchildren: Zachary, Destiny, Avery, Reid, Spencer and Lance; his brothers-in-law, his sisters-in-law, his cousins, and his many nephews and nieces.

He is predeceased by his parents: John (1976) and Esther (1997) Neufeld; his brother: Vernon (1961) Neufeld; and several brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces.

Stan’s family wishes to thank all their family and friends and the community of Loon Lake for the prayers and many acts of kindness extended to us during this difficult time. The family would like to thank all of the health care workers at the R.U.H. in Saskatoon, Loon Lake Health Center and Meadow Lake Hospital for their care and compassion shown to him and his family over the last year.