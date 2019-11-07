Wilma Ross

April 13, 1960 – August 7, 2019

Wilma Patricia Ross was born April 13, 1960 in Turtleford, SK and passed away August 7, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK.

The funeral was held August 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Meadow Lake. The pallbearers were Jason Ross, Jon Ross, Cody Chatelaine, Calan Ross, Miguel Iron and Braeden Ross. The honorary pallbearers were Jay Brady, Tom Brady, Jeff Hayner, Paul Ross and Billy Ross.

Wilma is survived by her loving husband: Lyle Ross; daughter: Hailey Ross; father: Tom Brady; sisters: Margaret (Gary) Hafner and Connie (Jeff) Hayner; brother: Jay Brady and Tommy Brady; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilma is predeceased by her mother: Theresa Brady.

Inurnment is at Woodlawn Cemetery, Meadow Lake.

Tributes in Memory of Wilma may be made to a charity of your choice.