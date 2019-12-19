Elizabeth Hein

June 23, 1930 – December 6, 2019



Elizabeth Hein of Meadow Lake, SK passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 89 years.

Elizabeth Hein (Kana) was born on June 23, 1930 near Tilley, AB., to Paul and Susan Kana. She was the fourth of nine children.

Liz grew up mainly in West Lorne, ON. Her family moved there when she was seven years of age. She was living in London, ON, when she started corresponding with Alfred. They met, fell in love and she moved to Saskatchewan. Liz and Alfred were married on December 7, 1963. They farmed in the Makwa area until they retired to Meadow Lake in 1997.

In 1999, Alfred passed away. Liz sold her house in 2011 and moved into Villa 2 where she lived until her passing.

Liz leaves to mourn: her three children: Lisa Hein of Grande Prairie, AB, Robert Hein of Makwa, SK, and Sally Williams (Richard) of Calgary, AB; her three grandchildren: Tiana, Kiera, and Sterling Williams; her sister-in-law: Helen (Sam) Kana of Strathmore, AB.; her brother: John (Audrey) Kana of Edmonton, AB.; her sisters: Sue Jancik of Burke Falls, ON., and Mary Browne of West Lorne, ON.; her in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The Funeral Service for Elizabeth was conducted from the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Meadow Lake on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Wendell Brock officiating. Brian Galger was the organist. Richard Williams, Sterling Williams, Ed Schafer, Gabriel Haskins, Silas Haskins, and Curtis Hamp were the pallbearers, and all of Elizabeth’s family and friends were the honourary bearers. Elizabeth was interred in the St. John’s Cemetery following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Marshall’s Funeral Home of St. Walburg administered the funeral arrangements.

The family of Elizabeth Hein would like to thank all of our family, friends and neighbours for their support and caring during this difficult time. Thank you to each one who took part in the service and to everyone who sent food and flowers, and made phone calls to lend your support. Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.