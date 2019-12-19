Gabrielle (nee Prudat) Million

March 24, 1922 – December 14, 2019

Gabrielle (nee Prudat) Million passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on December 14, 2019, in Cochrane, Alberta. Gabrielle was born on March 24, 1922 at Mortlach, SK.

She was predeceased by her husband: John Million; her parents: Anne Marie and Julian Prudat; her five brothers: Julian, Fred, Charlie, Paul, and Joe; and four of her sisters: Marie, Margeurite, Adrienne, and Toni.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Louise, George (Dianne), and Leona (Vern); her grandchildren: Tara, Rob (Cathy), Kerry (Melyssa), Shannon (Lee), Kelley (Edmund), Bart (Terri), Scott (Robyn), and Rochelle (Ross); her great grandchildren: Anna Marie, Julia, Dagen, Broden, McKinnley, Madeline, Cameron, Avery, Samuel, Luke, Halle, Grayson, and Avery; Gabrielle’s sister: Teresa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gabrielle was an avid gardener, quilter and volunteer. She was very social and belonged to the Legion, Royal Purple and CWL. She was involved with the Hospital Auxiliary, delivered Meals on Wheels and often visited shut-ins. She loved family and worked tirelessly to help anyone who needed her at anytime.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bethany Cochrane for their compassionate and dignified care provided to Gabrielle over the past three years. A Celebration of Gabrielle’s Life will be held in Meadow Lake, SK, at a later date.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.cochranecountryfuneralhome.com. Ph: 403-932-1039.