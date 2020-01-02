On Jan. 2 at approximately 12 noon, the La Ronge RCMP detachment was informed John Riley Sanderson, a 32-year-old male, had escaped custody. Sanderson was being escorted from the courthouse to a transport vehicle when he freed himself from restraints and ran from the officers to an unknown direction.

Sanderson is described as 5’7” and weighing approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Some of his visible tattoos include the following: “LA” under the left eye, “MARY ROSE” on the left side of his neck, “VERONICA” on the right side of his neck, and tattoos all around both his arms. At the time of escape, Sanderson was wearing Correctional Services clothing consisting of green pants, a grey shirt, and a blue and white plaid patterned jacket with letters “PACC” written clearly across the back.

Police believe Sanderson is still within the La Ronge tri-community.

Sanderson has a previous history of violent offences and should not be approached.

La Ronge RCMP and Prince Albert Police Dog Services continue to be on the lookout for Sanderson.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of John Riley Sanderson is asked to call 911 immediately or their local RCMP police detachment by calling 306-310-RCMP (7267). Information may also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.