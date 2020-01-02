Daryl Wayne Briscoe

April 2, 1937 – December 15, 2019

Daryl Wayne Briscoe, 82, of Meadow Lake, SK, passed peacefully on December 15, in the comfort of his home at the Northland Pioneers Lodge, surrounded by family and his caregivers.

He is dearly loved and remembered by his 10 children: daughter Julie (Ivan) Demmans, and their children Jenna (Chris), Lacey (Blair) and Rita (Stephen); son Duane (Joyce) and their children Kevin (Renee), Cody (Myra) and Tessa (Braiden); daughter Brenda (Elwood) Demmans and their children Derrick (Bethany), Dayna (Duffy) and Danielle (Brett); daughter Lisa (Randy) Peters and their children Brent (Brayly) and Ryan; daughter Michelle (Rick); daughter Cindy (Rob) Lavallee and their children Shea, Damien and Trinity; daughter Rhena (Rod) Semeniuk and their children Reese and Dane; daughter Tracey (Trevor) McAmmond and their children Brody, Mandy and Jaylin; daughter Shelley (Mike) Rediron and their children Mason, Shanna, Deena and Preston; daughter Jennifer (Dwayne) Nagy and their children Mischa and Jolana. Daryl will be missed by great-grandchildren: Madison, Jordynn, Kaycee, Tyson, Austin, Bryce, Austin, Sawyer, Alice, Abel, Emeric, Scarlett, Bridgette, Blair, Wyatt and Brian. He is also survived by his sister: Ruby Mondry; brother-in-law: Ron Johnson; sisters-in-law: Rosalind (Ron) Gutenberg, Emily Pickett, and Joan (Dave) Williams.

Daryl was pre-deceased by his wife Marie; parents: John and Hazel; father and mother-in-law: Steve and Helen Johnson; brothers: Milton and Norman; sisters: Lillian and Evelyn; brothers-in-law: Ivan Johnson and Butch Pickett.

Daryl and Marie met in Saskatoon the summer of 1959 and married six months later. They started their family and moved to Meadow Lake to farm in 1967. Six more children were born and as Daryl would say, he lived quite an “interesting life” raising nine girls and one boy with his late wife Marie on their farm in St. Cyr.

There was never a dull moment on the Briscoe farm. He was a loving father of his large family with 25 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren – he often joked they should wear name tags so he would know their names. He would always take time to talk to his grandkids, tell them stories, give them advice or just tell them he was proud of them.

He was a grain and cattle farmer for most of his life and even when retired, he still spent many countless hours on the farm helping out and also ensuring his successors were ‘doing the job right’. Daryl also drove school bus for 23 years in the St. Cyr, Island Hill and Dunfield districts. He always enjoyed visiting with the other drivers while waiting for kids.

Daryl was an accomplished curler and that passion was embraced by his children and grandchildren. In later years he was a perfect “armchair” skip who could always make the right call from the comfort of his chair.

He also had quite a sense of humour, always had people laughing. He was the proud author of a column in the Western Producer and Northern Pride for many years and went on to write ‘Daryl and his other Brother Daryl’ – a must read funny satire book. Daryl just loved people, he almost always said hello to anyone he passed and often would stop to strike up a conversation with anyone he met.

He will very sadly be missed.

A special thank you to the staff at Northland Pioneers Lodge for their loving care and support over the last year and during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards J.E. Thomas Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to the Northland Pioneers Lodge (New Facility), 515 3rd Street West, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1L1.