by Phil Ambroziak

The first baby of 2020 has arrived at the Meadow Lake and District Hospital.

Weighing eight pounds 11 ounces, Andre Dillon was born Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8:52 a.m. to parents Reanne Waskahat of Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation and Austin Dillon of Onion Lake.

“The delivery went very well – there were no problems at all,” Waskahat told Northern Pride only a few short hours after giving birth. “The doctors and nurses have been very nice to me and have been ding a very good job.”

Andre is the couple’s second child. Their first – Raelynn Dillon – is 18 months old.

For the full story about Meadow Lake’s 2020 New Year’s baby, see next week’s (Jan. 9) edition of Northern Pride.