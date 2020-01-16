Charles Gilbert Caplette

January 28, 1968 – November 2, 2019

Charles passed away on Saturday morning at 2:45 am in the Meadow Lake Hospital at the age of 51.

Charles was born in Meadow Lake, SK and was the middle child of Jack and Phyllis Caplette.

Charles was diagnosed with Esophagus cancer in December 2017 and from then on he struggled with the disease.

The Caplette and Leclair families would like to thank everyone who took the time to visit and spend time with Charles during his last days. We would also like to thank all who were involved in setting up arrangements for Charles’ service on November 17, 2019.

Charles will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Anthony Couillonneur and Daxton McKay; his mother: Phyllis Caplette; his sisters: Bettyann Leclair and Angela Caplette; and numerous nephews and great-nephews.

Charles was predeceased by his father: Jack Elwood Caplette; and his niece: Josey Lee Poitras.