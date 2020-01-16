Lorna Maxine Rutt (nee Giggs) “Bubbles”

July 10, 1936 – January 4, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mom. She passed peacefully with Calvin, her husband of 68 years, and her children by her side. Mom will join her children Sam and Allynn. She will get to snuggle her infant grandsons Sheldon and Cole.

Mom will be fondly remembered, deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place. We will honour her memory during a family gathering later this year.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Preeceville Funeral Home.