Evangeline Caroline Neufeld

October 4, 1921 – December 24, 2019

Evangeline Neufeld was born October 4, 1921 in Rosthern, SK and passed away December 24, 2019 in Meadow Lake, SK.

A funeral service was held January 3, 2020 at the Evangelical Free Church in Meadow Lake with Pastor Cutis Klassen officiating. The pallbearers were her grandchildren: Berkley, Travis, Chris, Deanna and Kim; along with her great granddaughter: Celeste. Internment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Meadow Lake.

Evangeline is survived by her sons: Jim (Charlene), Bill (Donna), Alvin (Lynn) and Dale (Pat); foster son: Edgar (Mary) Lanoue; seven grandchildren: Berkley (Erin), Travis (Jocelyn), Tania (Chris), Kim (BJ), Darci, Brandi (Dane) and Christopher (Deanna); 14 great grandchildren: Londyn, Aspen, Maddox, Mya, Cooper, Madelyn, Elliot, Tydon, Celeste, Kyle, Evangeline, Leora, Owen and Sam; sisters-in-law: Margaret Friesen, Rose Ens and Pat Ens.

She was predeceased by her husband: Ben Neufeld; grandson: Tyson Neufeld; granddaughters: Deborah Alves and Tambre Toews; parents: Gerhard and Helena Ens; brothers: Rupert, George, Jim and infant brother Billy George.

We the family of Evangeline Neufeld would like to express our appreciation for all you have done for her.

Our sweet mother passed away quietly and peacefully Christmas Eve, surrounded by her family and her caring staff from the Northland Pioneers Lodge.

We wish to thank all the staff at the Lodge who made her home as nice as possible… everyone… from the hands who prepared her breakfast, to the hands that gently tucked her in at night, and all the staff in between that helped her through her day. Some of you even taught her to play Bingo!! And, she enjoyed it… who would have ever thought?? Some of the residents became her best friends. Thank you for that.

We thank JE Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorium for their help. Darcy, Kelty and Dustin, the love and compassion you showed us is beyond measure. You are experts and professional in your field, our community is fortunate to have you. Thank you.

Thanks to Jaycee from Meadow Mouse for opening up her store and helping us out. We appreciate your talents.

We thank our beloved church family from E. Free. You have stood behind us and lifted us up from the beginning. Evangeline loved you all, and you have been a huge part of her and Ben’s life. We thank Pastor Curtis Klassen for his care and words of comfort. We thank the worship team, Pauline, Sherlyn and Raquel for leading in song. Gram loved all the old Hymns. It was nice that you could lead with some of her favourites. We thank her cousin Bill Voth and his wife, Lil, for singing for Evangeline one last time. It was beautiful! We thank Darlene for playing the piano. It was nice to hear that Gram picked you. Thank you also to Gram’s great granddaughters, Celeste and Evangeline, for reading the poem ‘Merry Christmas From Heaven’… you girls did a great job. Gramma would be proud. Travis, thank you for your beautiful tribute to Gramma, we were touched by your heartfelt words. Thank you also for the Powerpoint presentation… it is beautiful to watch. Thank you also to all the young hands that gently and lovingly carried Gram to her final resting spot.

Thank you Darlene for you organizational skills. You helped make it a beautiful celebration. Lunch was perfect. Thank you to all the wonderful kitchen help, we all know how Gram loved her kitchen, and some of the best helped with her last meal. Thank you to the many hands that prepared it. Many people had a hand in her day, from ushering, setting the tables and sound system to vacuuming up our crumbs at the end of the day. We thank you all.

Thank you to the people that travelled to be with us, all your calls and messages of love and support. We appreciate all of you.