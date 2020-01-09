Russell Arthur Chenoweth

August 1, 1928 – December 20, 2019

Russell Chenoweth passed away Friday December 20, 2019 in the Meadow Lake Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 91.

Russell Arthur Chenoweth was born August 1, 1928 on the family homestead south of the town of Loon Lake, SK.

Russell married Doreen Beale in 1951. They lived their married life of nearly 60 years in Lloydminster raising their two sons Roy and Robin. Doreen passed away in November 2010.

In 2014 Russell moved to Meadow Lake to live near family.

Russell was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1958 and looked forward to God’s promise of life on a paradise earth mentioned in the Bible at (Revelation 21:4) “where death will be no more, neither will mourning, nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” He was also confident of the resurrection hope mentioned at (John 5:28, 29) which says “the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out”.

Russell worked at a variety of jobs until he completed his carpenter’s apprenticeship. He finished his working career in 1986 working for Husky Oil in Lloydminster.

Russell and Doreen enjoyed spending many winters in Pitt Meadows, BC with Robin and his family. They enjoyed going to Hawaii as well as spending time at the family cabin at Loon Lake, SK. Russell had a variety of hobbies which included biking, fishing, playing the guitar and singing.

Russell is survived by his sons: Roy (Retha) and Robin (Mitzi); four grandchildren: Kelsey (Mark), Cole (Caryn), Megan and Joel (Natalie); three great grandchildren: Cloe, Owen and Sloane; as well as nieces and nephews.

Russell was predeceased by his parents: Clyde and Mabel Chenoweth; as well as all of his siblings: Ralph, Leonard, Susannah, Benjamin (Buddy), Phyllis and Boyd.

A graveside service is planned for a future date.

The family are very appreciative of the care and concern he received at the Meadow Lake Hospital and Northland Pioneer Lodge.