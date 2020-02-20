Curtis Edwin Johnson

October 29, 1934 – January 30, 2020

It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Curtis Johnson Sr, January 30, 2020 in Biggar, SK.

Curtis was born to Ed and Ruth Johnson in Landis, SK. This is where Curtis grew up and went to school. At a young age he joined the Armed Forces and served for 26 years. He moved to Meadow Lake, SK in 1978. He drove fuel truck for two years and then purchased the Hostess Franchise for northwest Saskatchewan. After 12 years he sold his business and retired. It was here in Meadow Lake that he met his companion, Annette Beaudin. After retirement Curtis and Annette moved to Lisieux and then Swift Current, where they resided until his passing.

Curtis was predeceased by his parents: Ed and Ruth Johnson; sisters: Alice Simpson and Adele Carruthers; brothers: Leslie and Neville.

Curtis leaves to mourn his companion of 36 years: Annette Beaudin; sister: Betty (Neil) Pfefferle; brother: Iver; sons: Curtis, Glenn (Judy); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; step sons: Dan Sergeew, Roland Sergeew; step daughters: Dianne (Dan) Mazuren, Yvonne (Steve) Benz, MaryAnne (Greg) Lorimer; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.