Tina Friesen

May 22, 1920 – August 1, 2019

At the age of 99 years after a long and fulfilling life, Tina Friesen went to her heavenly home on August 1, 2019. To celebrate Tina’s life a funeral service, officiated by Pastor Curtis Klassen, was held on August 7, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church, Meadow Lake, SK.

On October 24, 1940, Tina married Aaron Friesen. They resided in Meadow Lake, Fort St. John, BC, Winfield, BC, and then returned to Meadow Lake in 2000 where they remained until their deaths.

Tina & Aaron had three sons: Jerry (Agatha) Chase, BC; Wayne (Debbie) Edmonton, AB; Paul (Cathy), Red Deer, AB; seven grandchildren: Doug (Brenda), Lyle, Rhonda (Rick), Steven (Melinda), Tana, Matthew (Cindy) & Chris (Ashley); 12 great grandchildren: Tyson (Haley), Brenton (Jessica), Jessica Marie, Sherissa (Morgan), Hailey, Brett, Megan, Devon, Tavian, Amira, Holly, & Walker; and two great, great grandchildren: Brynn & Gage.

Aaron, Tina’s husband of 71 years predeceased her in 2011. She was also predeceased by her parents: Ben and Annie Neufeld; four brothers & three sisters: Ben, Bill, John, Henry, Annie, Lizzy, & Mary.

Tina is survived by all her immediate family, by Herb & Margaret Friesen, (her sister and Aaron’s brother), and two sisters-in-law: Evangeline Neufeld and Margaret Pickett; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Tina was known for her love and devotion to her family and friends. In her later years she continued to cook, garden and loved to play games especially with Herb & Margaret.

As a young woman, Tina entrusted her life to Jesus Christ as Saviour. For the remainder of her years she tried to live to honour God. Her favourite scripture in the Bible was John Chapter 3 verses 16 to 18. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him. Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.”

The funeral arrangements were by Martens Warman Funeral Home and interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Meadow Lake, SK.