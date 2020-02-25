The Turtleford RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Dean Petite of Meadow Lake.

The complainant was last in contact with Petite Feb. 23 around 6 p.m. He had vehicle problems in Glaslyn and said he was going to walk toward Meadow Lake on Highway 4 north. He has not been in contact with anyone since that time.

Dean Petite is described as 5’11” tall, 170 pounds with light brown hair and hazel coloured eyes.

It’s believe he was wearing a camo patterned jacket, black leather shoes, blue jeans and a blue Under Armour brand shirt at the time he was reported missing. Initial investigation and searches and patrols along the highway have failed to locate him.

If you have seen Dean Petite or know where he might be, contact Glaslyn RCMP at 306-845-4520 or 310-RCMP or call 911 in an emergency.