Lena (Lee) Brown

April 15, 1937 – January 7, 2020

With heartfelt sadness the family announces Lee passed away in Edmonton on January 7, 2020. She was born April 15, 1937 to George (Harry) and Paulina Nazarchuk of Regina, SK.

Lee grew up in Regina. She married Ron Brown and they lived together in Fort Qu’Appelle, Ile-a-la Crosse, Buffalo Narrows, Creighton, Regina and Meadow Lake. She worked for over 20 years at the Royal Bank in Meadow Lake, retiring as a loans officer.

Lee loved being active. She enjoyed curling, bowling, blueberry picking and exploring. She loved sunbathing. Lee was an enthusiastic volunteer and her main charitable works were with the Trade Fair, Hospital Auxiliary and Meals on Wheels. Lee was funny, intelligent, accepting of all people, giving, fun loving and positive. We miss her greatly.

Lee was pre-deceased by her husband, Ron; her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law: Anne and Robert Adams; Mary and Matt Fesser; Alice and Rod Foreman; Kay and Vern Davidson; Jean Nazarchuk; and brother and sister-in-law Steve and Margie Nazarchuk; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marjorie and Ken Evans, and Ed Bieber.

Lee is survived by her children Jack; Janet; and Lynn (Larry); brother Paul (Marg) Nazarchuk and sister Olga Nazarchuk; grandchildren Alexander, Zachary and Meriwether; sister-in-law Marion Bieber; brother-in-law Gary (Charlene) Brown; and many nieces and nephews and their children.

At Lee’s request, there will be no memorial service. Donations in memory of Lee may be made to the the Lung Association of Saskatchewan, www.lungsask.ca.