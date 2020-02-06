Phyllis Bernadette Flammond

April 16, 1951 – January 27, 2020

Phyllis Bernadette Flammond was born April 16, 1951 in Meadow Lake, SK. She passed away January 27, 2020 in Saskatoon, SK.

Phyllis is survived by her husband: Gerald (Otto) Flammond; son: Darius (Martha) Flammond; daughter: Tanya (David) Markham; grandchildren: Dallas Flammond, Dakota (Amanada) Markham, Pamela Beaubien, and Christa Paul; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings: Patsy Boyer, Lloyd Boyer, Roy Boyer, Shelley Boyer, and Shirley Colbert; and her uncle Morris (Edna) Vandale.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.