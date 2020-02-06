Marlon Hugh Weigel

January 19, 1957 – January 20, 2020

Marlon was born in Indian Head, SK hospital on January 19, 1957. He was the third child of Henry and Irene Weigel who were living at Fort Qu’Apelle, SK at the time. Henry and Irene moved their family back to their farm near White Fox, SK a year later. Marlon started school in White Fox and attended there until the family moved from the farm to Choiceland, SK. After Grade 10, Marlon quit school and worked at various jobs and then began logging and he stayed at that occupation for the rest of his life. In 1978 he married Jean Moen and they had a son, Rory Brance Weigel.

Later in life, Marlon married Violet Jones and they moved to their acreage near Meadow Lake, SK. Marlon continued working in the forestry industry. Together with Vi, they enjoyed quiet country living and spent many hours working together in their garden. Marlon especially enjoyed growing his huge pumpkins which he loved to give away to his grandchildren, other family members and neighbours. Marlon loved to fish and hunt and enjoy the outdoors. He loved his grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and is well known for his gentle teasing and willingness to take them along with him as he worked around the acreage or teaching them how to fish.

Marlon is pre-deceased by his parents: Henry Paul Weigel and Irene Frances Weigel (Manning); his son: Rory Brance Weigel; older brother: Blaine Frank Weigel; parents-in-law: Margaret and Floyd Stewart; and granddaughter: Rikki.

Marlon is survived by his beloved wife: Violet Weigel (Stewart); sister in-law: Shari (Blaine) Weigel; sister: Lori (John) Keeping; sister: Debby Weigel; brother: Brian Weigel, grandchildren: Owen, Danica, Candia (Roger) Waldner, Vance (Elaine) Jones; great grandsons: Shaan and Dayton Jones; great granddaughter: Randi Waldner as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Every one of us will miss him until we join him in the next life.

In lieu of flowers the family is gratefully accepting donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation in Marlon’s name. Address – 1738 Quebec Ave, #26, Saskatoon, SK. S7K 1V9