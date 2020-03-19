by Phil Ambroziak

As the COVID-19 crisis continues worldwide, Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison is offering some words of encouragement to local constituents.



“The events of the last week triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic have been unprecedented in the history of our country and province,” Harrison remarked. “The world is collectively facing a crisis unlike any faced since at least the Second World War.”



Harrison went on to say both he and the provincial government will do whatever is necessary to face the coronavirus crisis.



“As a senior minister in your government, I can tell you the last week has been the most intense of my life,” Harrison continued. “There is no rule book. There are no easy answers. The guiding principle is we will do whatever is needed to keep you and your family safe. We will allocate whatever resources that need to be allocated. We will take whatever extraordinary measures need to be taken. Politics don’t matter. What matters is keeping you and your family safe.”



The MLA also said, although tough on everyone, the most difficult decisions have yet to come.



“Please pull together – by staying apart,” Harrison added. “Keep yourself up to date on what our medical professionals are telling you to do. And then do it. You are my friends and neighbours and colleagues. I know what good people you are. The best in the world. Representing you has been the great honour of my life. I will do all I can to live up to that honour.”



For more information about COVID-19, the ongoing pandemic and the impact it is having locally, visit https://northernprideml.com/covid-19/.