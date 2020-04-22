On April 19, the Saskatchewan Emergency Response Team (ERT) was travelling to Meadow Lake to execute a planned search warrant on a residence located on the 500th block of 6th Avenue West in Meadow Lake following the report of multiple threats of firearms.

Before the search warrant could be executed, police received a report of an armed male at a second residence located on the 200th block of 2nd Street West at approximately 11:30 p.m.. Meadow Lake RCMP detachment responded and immediately set up a containment to secure the residence until ERT completed the planned search warrant at the first location.

Around 4 a.m. April 20, ERT completed a search of the first residence located on the 500th block and seized a small amount of cocaine, controlled drugs and a weapon. Three adults were arrested during the execution of this search warrant.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., ERT executed a search warrant at the second residence located on the 200th block. One adult female was found to be in possession of a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a collapsible baton and several knives. A search of the residence was completed and no other firearms were located within the residence. Three individuals were arrested during the execution of this search warrant.

From the first search warrant located on the 500th block, Cassidy Dillon Regan, 29, was arrested and charged with breach of probation, uttering threats and several other weapons and firearms offences under the Criminal Code. The other two individuals were released with no charges.

From the second search warrant located on the 200th block, the following individuals were arrested and charged:

· Cory Bouvier, 30, has been charged with robbery and several other firearms related offences under the Criminal Code.

· Monica Bouvier, 24, has been charged with robbery, mischief, obstruction and several other weapons offences under the Criminal Code.

· Jennifer Gladue, 38, has been charged with several weapons and firearms offences some of which include possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon under the Criminal Code.

Cassidy Dillon Regan, Cory Bouvier, Monica Bouvier and Jennifer Gladue have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Meadow Lake on April 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Meadow Lake RCMP would like to thank the residences of Meadow Lake for their cooperation during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.