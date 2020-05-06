The Saskatchewan Health Authority presently has one confirmed COVID-19 case of a staff member at the Meadow Lake Hospital. This case at hospital was linked to community-transmission. To date, no patients have presented with symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu, Medical Health Officer, declared an outbreak the evening of May 5. The COVID-19 positive staff member and close contacts to the confirmed case are on self-isolation and additional contact tracing is underway. For every single positive case of COVID-19, Public Health interviews the case to determine with whom they have had contact during their infectious period.

​Infection Prev​​ention Control is immediately notified of all positive tests in SHA facilities and engaged to ensure all appropriate protocols are in place.

At this time, th​ere are no service disruptions at the Meadow Lake Hospital.

Key emerge​​​​ncy department, emergency surgical and obstetrical services remain available at Meadow Lake Hospital. That is subject to change based on the ongoing risk assessment by public health and Meadow Lake Hospital management.

The h​ealth and safety of our residents and the employees who care for them is of utmost importance to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Keeping the people we serve, our employees and physicians healthy and safe, is paramount to the work we do each and every day.

Starting Apr​​​il 15, staff, physicians, learners, trainees, vendors and contractors have been screened daily as they enter any SHA facility or program area to ensure they do not have any influenza like illness. As an added level of protection, all staff and physicians who work in patient/client/resident care areas or travel through those areas are wearing a mask at all times. These measures are in place to protect everyone from exposure to, and spread of COVID-19.

The public is remind​​ed that during the COVID-19 outbreak, please take precautions to protect yourself, your families and everyone who lives in the community. COVID-19 is present in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease.

Social dista​​​ncing is physical distancing. It is something that everyone needs to be doing all the time, every time, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is also im​​portant for everyone to follow the guidelines for hand washing, social distancing and self-isolating shared by provincial and municipal governments to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and protect our most vulnerable populations. Together we can make a positive difference in our community by reducing the spread.