Meadow Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the persons involved in an armed robbery at the Mill Town Sports Bar.

A few minutes after 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8, two suspects entered the business and brandished a weapon to the store clerk then proceeded to leave with an undisclosed amount of liquor.



If you have information about this or any other crime, contact your nearest police service or RCMP detachment. The Meadow Lake RCMP can be reached at 306-236-2570. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477, or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. You can also use the P3 App www.p3tips.com.

If your information leads to an arrest or a charge, or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.