As move-in day draws nearer at Meadow Lake’s new long-term care facility, fund-raising efforts continue for the much-needed furniture, fixtures and equipment.



Recently, the Northwest Community Lodge Association was presented with three separate donations of $100,000 each courtesy of the Meadow Lake Co-op, the Meadow Lake Lions Club and Meadow Lake Properties. According to NCLA president Alannah Farr, the funds will go a long way in making the new lodge a real home for its residents.



“There has been a lot of progress on the new lodge, and we are excited to see this new facility open for the residents,” Farr said. “As everyone knows, the foundation is continuing its fundraising efforts. Today (Friday, May 13), we have three of our $100,000 donors with us.”



In addition to the three donations made Friday afternoon, that evening Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 in Meadow Lake donated $12,000 toward the NCLA’s 72 Resident Suite Challenge. To date, the association has earned $1,650,000 of its overall $2.3 million goal.



“We’ve had a wonderful response from the community, but we still need more,” Farr added. “If there are any organizations out there wanting to contribute to the lodge in a meaningful way, please contact me for available opportunities. We want to thank all of our donors.”



Among those pleased with the success the NCLA has achieved thus far is Chris MacFarlane who was on hand at the new facility representing Meadow Lake Properties during Friday’s cheque presentation ceremony.



“My dad (developer Al MacFarlane) has always been a real advocate for helping the community and being part of the community, not just taking from it,” Chris MacFarlane said.



Meadow Lake Properties’ donation came from profits earned from a house project which the organization partnered with the NCLA on last year.



“When we did that lodge house, we gave all the profits to the lodge,” MacFarlane continued. “It is a big part of our business, and we ended up being able to do something we do well and to contribute in a unique way.”



MacFarlane also spoke highly of the new long-term care facility.



“This is a great addition to the community,” he noted. “The old lodge is very small, very dated, it’s cumbersome to get through the halls for anyone with any kind of mobility issues. This is outstanding, it’s spacious, the exterior is gorgeous… There will be patios in the back. It feels really good, and it’s great for us to be able to be a part of it.”



The transition to the new facility is expected to take place later this year.

by Phil Ambroziak