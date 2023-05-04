More than a few celebrities are on their way to Meadow Lake this weekend… sort of.



Performer Bonnie Kilroe is bringing her Celebrity Impostors show to the Meadow Lake Civic Centre this Saturday (May 6) as part of a spring fundraiser organized by the Northwest Community Lodge Association (NCLA). The Making the Lodge a Home fundraiser gets underway with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. followed by a catered meal and Kilroe’s one-woman show that will see her take on the identities of several famous female stars both past and present.



“We’re bringing back Bonnie Kilroe’s Celebrity Impostors show,” reiterated NCLA chair Alannah Carter. “She’s a comedian and entertainer who we brought in back in 2018. She’s super hilarious and engaging, and she does about 20 different acts including people like Cher, Madonna, Tina Turner, Reba McEntire, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Kline, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli, Sharon Osbourne, you name it. She’s a great entertainer, she’s an audience favourite and it’s been a few years so we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to bring her back.”



Kilroe combines medleys of music, video and physical comedy to produce a multimedia entertainment experience with professional production values, combined with surprising twists, which brings laughter, delight – and even some tears – to her audiences. Other characters Kilroe performs as part of her act include Mae West, Shania Twain, Tammy Wynette, “Eddy” from AbFab, Joan Jett, Pink, Amy Winehouse, Barbara Streisand, Sarah Palin, Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gale, Wynonna Judd, Célin Dion, Bette Midler and more.



“The event itself will also feature a 50/50 draw and a silent auction, while the meal will be provided by Veremtte’s Custom Catering from Goodsoil,” Carter added. “We have secured quite a few silent auction items from the community, which is great. Our ticket sales, however, have been on the lower end, so we’re really hoping to push ticket sakes this week.”



Tickets to the show are $75 each while, as of press time, one VIP table was still available at a cost of $700. VIP tables accommodate 10 people and also come with a number of free perks.



Carter, meanwhile, said it’s important for the NCLA to continue to fundraise for the local long-term care facility.



“Our overall fundraising total to pay for all the furniture fixtures and equipment was $2.3 million,” she said. “We still have $460,000 left to fundraise, money we owe pack to the health region which paid for all the equipment prior to the lodge opening. There are still some items purchased and on he way for the therapy department, but all the basics are here. Once we have paid off our debt, we plan to continue to fundraise for future needs.”



Carter also expressed her gratitude to everyone who has donated to the NCLA and its efforts in recent years.



“Thank you to all our donors and to everyone who continues to support us,” she said.

By Phil Ambroziak