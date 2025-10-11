Spartans fight in final home game

The Carpenter High School Spartans football team may not have come away with the win, but Tuesday’s (Oct. 7) game against North Battleford’s John Paul II Collegiate was Meadow Lake’s strongest effort of the season thus far. “JPII was able to get on the board early to go up 14-0,” explained CHS head coach Coleton Ethier when recalling this week’s game which took place at Lions Park. “We were able to put together a seven-play drive that ended in a touchdown pass from Kayl Solsten to Caleb Rodrigue. Kicker Cameron Bell scored on the fake extra point to make the game 14-8.” Both teams traded scores after this, but, eventually, CHS ran out of gas a little and JPII was able to run away with things. “Caleb Rodrigue ended the day with four receiving touchdowns, while Kayl Solsten threw for four touchdowns,” Ethier said. “Mason Rodrigue also ran for a rushing touchdown. Offensively, we started to click. Defence played well, but tackling remains a focus.” When all was said and done, however, JPII came away with the victory by a score of 85-34. Next up, CHS is scheduled to play its final regular season game Friday (Oct. 10) in Kindersley against the Kobras.