On Monday (Dec. 11) at approximately 1 a.m., La Ronge RCMP were called to a complaint of an armed robbery at a business located just off Highway 2 on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. Two males, carrying what was described as a sawed-off rifle, demanded food items from the business. Members from the La Ronge RCMP detachment attended and located the two males leaving the area. Both males were taken into police custody without incident and the firearm was also located. No individuals inside the business were physically injured.

Frank Clarke, 30, from the La Ronge area and a 16-year-old male youth, also from the area, are facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence and carrying a concealed weapon. The youth is facing an additional charge of pointing a firearm and will not be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The two males made their first appearance at provincial court in La Ronge that same day.