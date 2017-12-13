Meadow Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jamie Millard from Meadow Lake. Millard was last seen at a residence on 47th Avenue in Lloydminster Nov. 30 and was reported missing to Meadow Lake RCMP Dec. 11. Investigation to date has failed to locate her.

Millard may be in Edmonton or the surrounding area; however, this has not been confirmed. Millard also has connections to Meadow Lake, Maidstone and Prince Albert. She is described as being 5’6″ tall, 120 pounds with black hair. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. Persons with information can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.