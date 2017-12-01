Shortly before 5 p.m. Nov. 30, a team of Meadow Lake RCMP members led by Cst. Andrew Giassa executed a warrant pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on a business in the commercial district of Meadow Lake.

Sisonh Rathamone, 64, was arrested during the warrant and has been subsequently charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

During the search of the business a quantity of cocaine was found as well as Canadian and American currency which was seized as proceeds of crime. Further, a stolen snowmobile was also recovered.

Rathamone has been released by a justice to appear in court Jan. 15, 2018.