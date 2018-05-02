On April 29 around 9:30 p.m., a complaint was received from a business in the area of Pierceland detachment regarding a break-and-enter. A suspect vehicle was heading toward Meadow Lake with three occupants. The suspect vehicle was also identified as being stolen previously from the Cold Lake area.

Patrols to the area were made and members from the Meadow Lake detachment attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle accelerated and fled. The Meadow Lake members disengaged due to safety concerns, but they did call ahead to other members in the direction of travel of the suspect vehicle to set up a spike belt in its path. The spike belt was successful in deflating the tires of the suspect vehicle, which then came to a stop. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

An RCMP police service dog and handler were quickly on scene and tracked two of the suspects to a private property. One of the suspects came into contact with the dog and received minor injuries. The second suspect, also located in the immediate area, was arrested without incident. The third suspect continued to try to evade the police dog, but also came into contact with the animal and suffered minor injuries during the arrest. The two suspects who came into contact with the dog received medical treatment.

Tessa Urlacher, 26, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Derek Drake, 29, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Cody White, 31, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and breaching a probation order.

All three are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Meadow Lake Thursday (May 3) at 9:30 a.m.