The Meadow Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance regarding some recent break, enter and thefts in the local area.

Some time between March 9-12, suspect(s) broke into a business vehicle south of town and stole a very large quantity of chips. Meanwhile, in the early morning hours of April 16, a business at the Meadow Lake Mall was broken into and suspects stole a large quantity of merchandise and were witnessed leaving the scene traveling south in an older model, red, four-door car.

On April 21, in the early morning hours, a break-and-enter took place at a business on the 200 block of Centre Street in Meadow Lake. A suspect concealed his identity, but was observed on camera stealing a large quantity of items before fleeing the store. Police do not believe the break-and-enters are related.

The Meadow Lake RCMP is encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity in the City of Meadow Lake and surrounding area. Anyone with information regarding these break-ins or any other unsolved crime is asked to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.