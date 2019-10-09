A Multiworks employee for 10 years, Jesse Ramshaw has always striven to assist his clients to reach their full potential. Recently, Jesse spoke with Northern Pride about his career, family and his love for reading.

Q: What is your role at Multiworks Corporation?

A: I spent the first two years as a direct support worker, and the last eight years as a program coordinator. I celebrated my 10th year at Multiworks Corporation this past February. Over the years my roles and responsibilities have evolved, but currently I am managing one of our group homes (a home supporting six individuals with intellectual disabilities) in addition to running a bunch of side projects like our annual floor hockey tournament, volunteer program, video game nights, men’s nights, etc. I try to be a jack-of-all-trades and flexible with whatever needs our clients have. No two days are ever the same.



Q: October is Disability Employment Awareness Month. What is the significance of this proclamation?

A: Try this. Walk into a room with a bunch of strangers. What’s the first thing you ask? “What’s your name?” What’s the second thing you ask? “Where do you work?” As a society we tend to identify ourselves by our occupations. Our clients are no different. Meadow Lake has some terrific employers who understand the benefits of a diversified workplace, infusing their businesses with some vibrant personalities. Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM) is another necessary avenue of bringing awareness and a voice to a demographic that often needs us to advocate and speak up for them. Trust me, we’ve come a long way.



Q: Recently you were promoting a hockey draft fundraiser. What’s this all about?

A: We just completed our first-ever fantasy hockey draft fundraiser. It was a ton of work to put together and appease SLGA with the licensing agreement, but we pulled it off. The basic premise behind it is we’re hoping to secure funds to use for our client’s recreational needs. This year the proceeds are going toward a Florida trip in February 2020. It’s great to see the public’s response to it.



Q: You’ve also organized a group for young adults in Meadow Lake, haven’t you?

A: Yes, I’ve been a part of organizing a group called “Rekindled” for folks between the ages of 18-35. Starting Friday (Oct. 11) we’ll be doing a whole array of different activities, including having supper together, watching a video series, helping in the community, going for coffee, playing video games, board games, discussing key topics young adults experience and so on. In a day and age where we are so bogged down by social media and inner isolation, I know there are many young people who are consciously or unconsciously seeking social connection.



Q: Tell me more about your family and life outside the workplace.

A: My wife, Chantal, and I have four beautiful children, so that keeps us up to our necks in adventures. My faith in Christ is the GPS that leads my life, taking me down unfamiliar, often untravelled paths. I’m also involved with People Advocating for Children with Exceptionalities and dedicating time to ministerial outreach through Canada North Ministries. And, I am a voracious reader, often plowing through 50 to 100 books a year. Perhaps that makes me an old soul: so be it.