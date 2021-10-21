On Oct. 21 just after midnight, Green Lake and Meadow Lake RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 155, approximately five kilometres north of Green Lake.

Initial investigation determined a vehicle with four occupants was travelling southbound when it rolled and left the roadway. A 19-year-old female from Meadow Lake was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family has been notified. Three male occupants have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 155 was closed during the initial investigation. Green Lake and Meadow Lake RCMP, with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continue to investigate.