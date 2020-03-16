In response to the recent recommendations from the Province of Saskatchewan to limit public gatherings in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the City of Meadow Lake will be closing public access to all municipally owned buildings effective Tuesday (March 17) at 6 p.m.

These facilities include: the Meadow Lake Aquatic Centre; the Meadow Lake and District Arena; the Meadow Lake Civic Centre; the Westview Park change room building; the Meadow Lake and District Museum; the Lions’ Den meeting room and city hall.

These closures will remain in effect until recommendations from health officials change. City staff will still continue to report for duty as normal, and all services other than recreation services will be continued. At this time, council meetings will also still be scheduled as normal. The city, including city councillors, can still be reached through all phone and email channels.

The city apologizes for the inconvenience this causes. This decision has been made to protect the health of residents and of the staff providing services to residents.

Continue to visit the Government of Saskatchewan website at www.saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus for the most up to date information. If you are showing symptoms of the virus (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), call the provincial Healthline at 811 and limit your exposure to other people.

Additional information is available from Health Canada at

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html.

See this Thursday’s Northern Pride for the latest on COVID-19 and the impact locally.