As of May 28, there are two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 639. One new case is in the North region and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Of the 639 reported cases, 61 are considered active. Nine more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 568.

There are currently four people in hospital – one is receiving inpatient care (in Regina) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Article Continues Below

Of the 639 cases in the province:

• 141 cases are travellers;

• 369 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 76 have no known exposures; and

• 53 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 253 of the cases are from the Far North, 168 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 78 from the Regina area, 16 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 94 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 228 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 195 are in the 40-59 age range; 104 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

• 10 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 45,869 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 26, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 34,883 people tested per million population. The national rate was 40,658 people tested per million population.

Provincial State of Emergency Extended and Measures Continue

The Provincial State of Emergency has been extended for two weeks.

While new case numbers remain low, residents are reminded that COVID-19 is still present in Saskatchewan. Public health orders remain in effect, including the order limiting public and private gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The declaration of a community-transmitted outbreak in Saskatoon linked to two large family gatherings, reinforces the importance of following public health orders.

Everyone should continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including:

• Practice proper cough and sneezing etiquette (into a tissue or the bend of your elbow);

• Wash your hands often with soap and water; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

• Clean and disinfect your home regularly;

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

• Stay home if you are sick; and

• Practice physical distancing.

We all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.