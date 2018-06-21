On June 12, Loon Lake RCMP received information about suspected gang activity on Mawka Sahgaiehgan First Nation.

Members, led by Cst. Steven Fraser, worked with community members and confirmed several suspected gang members were involved in a firearms offence. Loon Lake RCMP with assistance from Pierceland detachment and Police Dog Services searched several houses and made multiple arrests. Three adult males and one adult female are facing numerous firearms and weapons charges. All were remanded for court in Meadow Lake June 18.

Meanwhile, Loon Lake RCMP have also been involved in a long-term investigation into drug trafficking at a residence on Makwa Sahgaiehgan First Nation. Today (June 21), the investigation came to an end when Beverly Chief, 51, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine in Meadow Lake Court of Queen’s Bench and was remanded into custody. Sentencing for Chief is expected to take place in Meadow Lake in August and she will remain in custody until that time.