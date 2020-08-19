There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Aug. 19, bringing the total to 1,586 total cases. The new cases are located in the Northwest (2) and Southwest (2) zones.

Of the 1,586 reported cases, 154 are considered active. A total of 1,410 people have recovered.

Seven people are in hospital. Three people are receiving inpatient care; two in the Southwest and one in Saskatoon. Four people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Article Continues Below

Investigations completed thus far have found that 104 of 154 active cases are in communal living settings.

Of the 1,586 cases in the province:

• 226 cases are travellers;

• 813 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 473 have no known exposures; and

• 74 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 64 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• There are:

o 407 cases from the south area (209 south west, 187 south central, 11 south east)

o 352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

o 254 cases from the north area (121 north west, 68 north central, 65 north east)

o 248 cases from the Saskatoon area

o 194 cases from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east)

o 131 cases from the Regina area

• 259 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults. 506 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 492 are in the 40-59 age range; 274 are in the 60-79 age range; and 55 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• 22 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 125,181 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 17, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 90,515 people tested per million population. The national rate was 129,829 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 962 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working toward increasing capacity to 4,000 tests in early September. COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.