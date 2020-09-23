There are six new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Sept. 23, bringing the total to 1,830 reported cases. The new cases are located in the Saskatoon (2), Central West (1) and Regina (3) zones.

Of the 1,830 reported cases, 133 are considered active. A total of 1,673 people have recovered.

As the number of active cases in communal living settings is now very low, it will no longer be reported separately unless the number of active cases in these settings rises above 20.

A total of nine people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; seven of those are in Saskatoon, one is in the South Central zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,830 cases in the province to date:

• 276 cases are travellers;

• 901 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 532 have no known exposures; and

• 121 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

• 69 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

• 306 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 596 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 566 are in the 40-59 age range; 301 are in the 60-79 age range; and 61 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

• 24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

• There are:

o 439 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 199 south central, 18 south east)

o 361 cases are from the Saskatoon area

o 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

o 271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 67 north east)

o 236 cases are from the central area (174 central west, 62 central east)

o 165 cases are from the Regina area

To date, 176,912 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 21, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 125,064 people tested per million population. The national rate was 180,024 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,507 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who requests it. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Priority testing is available for those who are symptomatic, health care workers and first responders, teachers and school staff.

If you are asymptomatic and planning to travel but require a test, please allow a minimum of seven days from the date of your test through to notification of results. You can also view your results directly on MySaskHealthRecord.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral are operating in Regina and Saskatoon. This is in addition to the testing and assessment centres currently open.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.